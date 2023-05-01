ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia high school student-athlete was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

Kveon M. Willis, 16, of Royston, Georgia, a student at Madison High School in Danielsville, died at the scene of the crash, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said

Willis was riding in the front passenger seat of a 2009 Honda that went off the left side of the road at about 6 p.m. near Murphy Road and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He was traveling home from a basketball game.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash is being investigated by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the highway patrol.