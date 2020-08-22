16-year-old shot in the stomach in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities in Augusta are investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 22, at 3:59 a.m. in the 100 block of East Chapman Street.

“Deputies located a 16-year-old male victim who had been shot in his stomach. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center E.R. by ambulance and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition,” Sgt. W. McCarty said.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, contact your local authorities.

