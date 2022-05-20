ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Twin 16-year-old brothers were killed late Wednesday in a car crash in rural Franklin County, according to highway patrol.

Sgt. Chris Knox with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the scene on Howard Tant Road in Franklin County, near Bunn, around 10:18 p.m.

Knox said Garrett Cribb was driving southbound with his brother Gabriel in the passenger seat when the car left the roadway to the right.

The vehicle hit a ditch before colliding with a tree.

Both died at the scene.

Garrett and Gabriel were sophomores at Bunn High School.

The school said it will have additional counselors on campus to help anyone needing support.

Bunn High School Principal Jordan Morris said the boys’ “maturity and involvement” in the school will be missed.

“They were both great students that I can always count on to do the right thing,” Morris said. “They loved wrestling and formed a special brotherhood with the wrestling team.”