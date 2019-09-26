17 arrested in Columbus County drug operation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Seventeen people were arrested in a Columbus County drug operation.
On September 24, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies conducted “Operation Carnivore,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said. “This operation focused on communities in Columbus County that are saturated with drug activity and violent crimes, including the Green Acres Community, Dessie Road Community, and Ten Mile Road Community.”
Three search warrants were executed during the operation, according to the CCSO. Four guns were seized, three of which were reportedly stolen. Other items seized include U.S. currency, ammunition, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, and prescription pills.
Those arrested include:
- Anthony Brown, Jr., 42, of Mt. Olive Road in Loris, South Carolina
- Patrick Wesley Brown, Jr., 28, of Ten Mile Road in Tabor City
- Marquez Cherry, 23, of Nolan Ave. in Whiteville
- Lafayette Treshaun Davis, 21, of Mill Pond Road in Brunswick
- Pamela Michelle Freeman, 46, of Twin Pines Road in Whiteville
- Wendella Ilean Freeman, 31, of Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City
- Antonio Dewayne Goodman, Jr., 27, of Hilburn Road in Whiteville
- Michael Terrill Hemingway, 22, of McDuffie Lane in Chadbourn
- Travis Donnell Jackson, 25, of Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City
- Christopher Leveren Lewis, 25, of Orange Street in Tabor City
- Kelly Jamar McClure, 36, of McDuffie Lane in Chadbourn
- Nicki Prince, 58, of Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City
- Khalil Rashawn Soles, 24, of Mill Pond Road in Brunswick
- Jeremy Dewayne Stephens, 30, of Dessie Road in Chadbourn
- Joshua Vereen, 27, of Ridgeland Acres in Tabor City
- Quentin Montray Vereen, 21, of Ten Mile Road in Tabor City
- Deron White, 39, of Barts Road in Loris
” Sheriff Greene is on a mission to reduce criminal activity in Columbus County. He will continue to focus on cleaning up Columbus County, targeting known hot spots for drug and other violent criminal activities,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said. “Sheriff Greene refuses to be stagnant while criminal enterprises grow. If you have a concern about criminal activity in your community, contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.”
