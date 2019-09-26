17 arrested in Columbus County drug operation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – Seventeen people were arrested in a Columbus County drug operation.

On September 24, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies conducted “Operation Carnivore,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said. “This operation focused on communities in Columbus County that are saturated with drug activity and violent crimes, including the Green Acres Community, Dessie Road Community, and Ten Mile Road Community.”

Anthony Brown (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Antonio DeWayne Goodman (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Lafayette Treshaun Davis (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Marquez Montrell Cherry (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Pamela Michelle Freeman (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Patrick Wesley Brown (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Wendella Ilean Freeman (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Leveren Lewis (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Kelly J. McClure (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Micheal Terill Hemingway (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicki Prince (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Travis Donnell Jackson (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Deron White (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Jeremy Dewayne Stephens (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Vereen (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Khail Rashawn Soles (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Quentin Montray Vereen (photo: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

Three search warrants were executed during the operation, according to the CCSO. Four guns were seized, three of which were reportedly stolen. Other items seized include U.S. currency, ammunition, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone, and prescription pills.

Those arrested include:

Anthony Brown, Jr., 42, of Mt. Olive Road in Loris, South Carolina

Patrick Wesley Brown, Jr., 28, of Ten Mile Road in Tabor City

Marquez Cherry, 23, of Nolan Ave. in Whiteville

Lafayette Treshaun Davis, 21, of Mill Pond Road in Brunswick

Pamela Michelle Freeman, 46, of Twin Pines Road in Whiteville

Wendella Ilean Freeman, 31, of Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City

Antonio Dewayne Goodman, Jr., 27, of Hilburn Road in Whiteville

Michael Terrill Hemingway, 22, of McDuffie Lane in Chadbourn

Travis Donnell Jackson, 25, of Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City

Christopher Leveren Lewis, 25, of Orange Street in Tabor City

Kelly Jamar McClure, 36, of McDuffie Lane in Chadbourn

Nicki Prince, 58, of Pine Circle Drive in Tabor City

Khalil Rashawn Soles, 24, of Mill Pond Road in Brunswick

Jeremy Dewayne Stephens, 30, of Dessie Road in Chadbourn

Joshua Vereen, 27, of Ridgeland Acres in Tabor City

Quentin Montray Vereen, 21, of Ten Mile Road in Tabor City

Deron White, 39, of Barts Road in Loris

” Sheriff Greene is on a mission to reduce criminal activity in Columbus County. He will continue to focus on cleaning up Columbus County, targeting known hot spots for drug and other violent criminal activities,” the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said. “Sheriff Greene refuses to be stagnant while criminal enterprises grow. If you have a concern about criminal activity in your community, contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.”

