17-year-old dies after shooting in SC, ruled a homicide

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police are investigating after a teenager was shot to death Thursday on Farmer Street.

Officers and EMS responded to Farmer Street in Anderson at 4:45 p.m. for a gunshot victim call, according to the coroner.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Dillion Patterson, 17, of Anderson.

The incident occurred at the Patterson’s home, the coroner said.

According to the coroner’s office, he died at the home after he was shot in the neck.

The death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

Police on scene said they are searching for suspects.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson Police Department and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner.

