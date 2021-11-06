17-year-old female student-athlete at North Carolina high school dies in shooting

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A female student-athlete at a North Carolina high school was shot and killed, Thursday night, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a shooting at a home on Gospel Way Church Road, southeast of Yadkinville. The 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin said she was a Forbush High School student-athlete, but did not release her name.

“It’s always very difficult when you lose a student when a life is cut short like that,” Martin said. “This was a well-liked student, a well-respected student by the other students on campus as well as the faculty and staff there.”

Martin said school officials have begun to make resources available to students in the wake of the tragedy.

“In times like this, you want to make sure that if students need to talk to someone that you have someone available for them to talk to. That’s just part of the process of grieving,” Martin said.

No charges have been filed at this time and it is unclear how the girl was shot. The investigation is ongoing.