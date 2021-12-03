17-year-old girl killed in North Carolina hit and run, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was hit and killed early Friday while she was walking along U.S. 401 in Raleigh.

The Highway Patrol said Ashlee Marie Llagostera was walking on the paved shoulder of U.S. 401 northbound near Lillie Liles Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. when she was struck by a white 2016 Dodge Ram Pickup.

The truck went to the right of the white line and onto the paved shoulder when the collision occurred. The truck left the scene.

The same truck was involved in a separate collision at the same time and area of the fatal collision, the Highway Patrol said.

An investigation into that collision with help from Rolesville police revealed the driver of the truck to be Wendel Romual Rameriz-Silva, 27, of Raleigh.

Warrants are currently being taken for Rameriz-Silva for aggravated felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, reckless driving, and DWLR impaired revocation.

The investigation is ongoing.