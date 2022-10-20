HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities plan to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect in a double homicide as an adult, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, of Orange County, and Devin Clark, 18, of Alamance County, were found by two ATV riders in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road.

The teenager was taken into custody in October after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office sought help from local, state and federal agencies to try and track down the suspect.

The suspect appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, but cameras and reporters were not allowed in the hearing because the suspect is a juvenile. However, on Wednesday, the district attorney’s said it planned to charge the 17-year-old as an adult.

“I can say that we have made the decision to seek transfer of this case to superior court and prosecute this case in adult court, said Jeff Nieman, the senior assistant district attorney. “There are still some procedures that have to be met while the case is in juvenile court to get the case transfer, and that will take a minimum of 15 days to effectuate those procedures.”