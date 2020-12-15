175K more COVID-19 vaccine doses will be delivered to North Carolina next week, Cooper says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper said he voiced concerns on Monday with Vice President Mike Pence over the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine to the state.
During a news conference on Tuesday, he said that North Carolina will be notified by the federal government each Friday regarding how much and when they will receive the next week’s shipment.
Gov. Cooper said that by 8 p.m. each Friday, they were told the state needs to let the federal government know where they want the shipments to go, which he noted in a few hours, is simply “not enough time.”
The COVID-19 vaccine began being distributed on Monday. Forty-two hospitals will get a shipment on Thursday. State health officials said 175,000 doses are expected for the week of December 21.
CORONAVIRUS IN NC: HOSPITALIZATIONS HIT NEW RECORD AT MORE THAN 2,700
On a somber note, Gov. Cooper said he recently lost a friend to COVID who lived in Gastonia.
Cooper also noted that Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center was the first in the country to receive the vaccine, around 7 a.m. on Monday and that he spoke with the UPS driver who made the delivery.
Health Secretary Mandy Cohen reiterated that the vaccine is 95% effective and it is meant to imitate the virus so that if and when you get it, your immune system has already been familiarized with the virus. NCDHHS said 40,000 people participated in the trials.
