18-month-old among 2 killed after crash in SC; 3 others injured

UPDATE (4/24/20) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced another victim has died following the crash on Wednesday.

18-month-old Dallas Jackson, of Lyman, died at about 12:44 a.m. Friday morning at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital PICU.

The coroner’s office will continue to investigate the cause of death.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and four people are injured after a crash in Spartanburg County that happened on Wednesday.

Troopers say the crash happened at 11:24 a.m. on US 221 near Barnwell Rd.

They say the driver of a 2007 Toyota was traveling south on US 221 when they crossed the center line, and were struck by a 2013 BMW.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, troopers say.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Kurshay Jackson of Moore.

Three children in that vehicle were injured and transported to a hospital.

The driver of the BMW was also injured and transported to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT team.

