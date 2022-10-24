OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people, including an 18-month-old child, were shot Saturday night in Oxford, according to police.

Oxford police responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown.

Police said the victims were between 18 months and 64 years old. They were all taken to a local hospital, and four were flown by Life Flight to other hospitals.

No information about the victims’ conditions has been released.

Oxford police and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 919-693-3161 or Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.

The Granville County Sheriff’s Department, the Vance County Sheriff’s Department, the Henderson Police Department and the Oxford Fire Department responded to the scene.