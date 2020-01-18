18-year-old arrested in fatal double shooting at SC park

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a double murder in Greenville County that happened on Jan. 10.

Deputies arrested 18 year-old Halen Brooke Mullinax for her connection to the double shooting at Piney Mountain Park.

Mullinax was charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. Investigators say, she and Jalen Mayes worked together in the incident.

Investigators believe that Mullinax and Mayes were planning to meet an occupant inside of that car to obtain unspecified property.

Mullinax and Mayes rode in the car together and met the other group at the park, deputies say.

Once at the park, Mayes exited his car with a gun and wearing a mask. He pointed a gun at one of the occupants in the second car.

During the altercation, one of the victims retrieved his own gun and shot Mayes.

Mayes returned fire and struck Shunquavious Fisher who was also inside the second vehicle.

Shunqavious Boyette Fisher, 21, of Taylors. and Jalen Takis Mayes, 25, of Greenville both died.

Investigators do not anticipate any other charges at this time.