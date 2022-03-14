RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge following a deadly shooting inside a North Carolina McDonald’s on Sunday.

The shooting was reported just around 6:20 p.m. at the McDonalds at 1700 Trawick Road, which is at the corner of New Bern Avenue near Interstate 440.

Police said that a man suffered “gunshot wounds” during the incident. Raleigh police confirmed the shooting occurred inside the restaurant.

Police identified the victim as Demetrice Dorell Johnson, 32. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The motive behind the shooting was not released.

Crime scene tape was up around the restaurant and McDonald’s workers were being interviewed by police. About a dozen police vehicles were at the scene.

The owner of this McDonald’s franchise, William Holder, released the following statement after the shooting:

“We are saddened by this tragic circumstance. Our organization’s top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are fully cooperating with the Raleigh Police Department and their investigation.”

Jesus Alegre-Ramirez was arrested Sunday on a murder charge and is being held without bond.

He is slated to appear in court Monday.