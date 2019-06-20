18-year-old dies after being shot in Chesterfield County, deputies looking for suspect ‘considered armed and dangerous’

PAGELAND, SC (WBTW) – An 18-year-old has died after being shot in Chesterfield County and deputies are looking for a man they say is “considered armed and dangerous.”

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pageland Police Department on Wednesday around 11 p.m. for a shooting that happened on Highway 151 near Pageland, the CCSO said. Deputies arrived and found Amber Horton, 18, with a single gunshot wound.

Horton was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Union, where she died from her injuries.

A witness told investigators a dark blue Dodge Charger, reportedly driven by Ryu Deshawn Hough, had been following Horton and a friend on Hwy 151 near Pageland, the CCSO also said. The witness reportedly stated Hough fired several shots out of the car’s driver side window toward the vehicle where Horton was reportedly the front seat passenger.

The CCSO said they are looking for Hough, who is “considered armed and dangerous,” in connection to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 843-623-2101 or dispatch at 843-623-6838.

An investigation is ongoing.