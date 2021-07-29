18-year-old arrested for Laurinburg robbery

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police have taken an 18-year-old into custody after authorities said that he robbed another person.

Elijah Claude Richardson has received a $86,500 secured bond for charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and resist, and for delay and obstruct.

Police said that they responded at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of First Street for a robbery. Once they arrived, a victim said that someone had knocked on his door, and he’d recognized Richardson.

Richardson and two others went into the house, held him at gunpoint and stole his wallet, according to police. All three then ran away.

Police are also looking for a 16-year-old suspect. A third suspect hasn’t been identified.

Police did not disclose any additional information about the 16-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Jeremy White at (910) 276-3211.