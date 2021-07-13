18-year-old Lumberton man killed in crash after NCDOT truck driver failed to yield

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Lumberton man was killed in a crash Monday after a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck driver failed to yield, according to a report from The News Reporter in Columbus County.

Matthew Sessoms was killed in a crash in the Cerro Gordo area after he was involved in a crash with a NCDOT dump truck, the paper reports. Cerro Gordo is between Fair Bluff and Chadbourn, just over the South Carolina border.

North Carolina Highway Patrol told The News Reporter that the driver of the truck failed to yield at an intersection, leading to the crash that killed Sessoms. The truck driver, identified as J.C. Soles Jr., of Whiteville, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield, according to The News Reporter.

The Lumberton Senior High School said Sessoms was a recent graduate.

“We would like to extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Matthew Sessoms,” the school said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Matthew, a recent Lumberton High graduate, passed away yesterday. He will always be a part of Pirate Nation, and we will cherish his memory and love for our school.”