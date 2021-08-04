18-year-old wins $1 million in North Carolina vaccine lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager from Winston-Salem is a millionaire, and it’s all because she got her COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that 18-year-old Audrey Chavous, of Winston-Salem, was the winner of the third $1 million prize as part of the state’s Summer Cash Drawing.

She is a rising freshman at Fayetteville State University and works two jobs.

“But I’m thinking the sweepstakes win might give her a little leeway on that if she wants it,” Cooper joked.

During the announcement, Cooper asked Chavous why she chose to get vaccinated.

“I chose to get vaccinated not only for the safety of other people around me, but simply for the safety of myself,” Chavous said. “When COVID first became big, it took away my senior year, and I saw how much it impacted everybody around me, all my fellow classmates, teachers, people around the world and I saw how big of a deal it was.”

The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they can.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run through August 4.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Kids between the ages of 12 and 17 will be entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards college.