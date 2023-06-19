OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 19-month-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle at a South Carolina state park on Saturday, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

It happened at about 1:50 p.m. at Devils Fork State Park at Lake Jocassee near Salem, according to the coroner’s office, which identified the boy as Benny Esquivel of Asheville, North Carolina.

The family said the boy was walking with them toward the parking lot and ran off in front of them between two cars and was hit, the coroner’s office said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2011 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on private property and hit the boy. No one in the Jeep was hurt in the incident.