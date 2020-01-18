19 people from South Carolina sentenced to federal prison for “meth conspiracies”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 19 individuals in and around the Lexington area have been sentenced to federal prison in connection to “meth conspiracies”, according to Acting U.S. Attorney, A. Lance Crick.

The charges included methamphetamine distribution and possession and use of “dozens of firearms.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Crick said that meth has a particularly increasing prevalence in Lexington County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigated this case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Leigh Richardson (Columbia) as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative, which is a federal, state, and local effort.

Those involved were sentenced to a collective total of 321 years in federal prison. The individual sentences were:

Willie Ricardo Gordon, a/k/a “Rico,” 35, was convicted following a jury trial in January 2019 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and sentenced to 420 months in federal prison;

Marcus Young, a/k/a “Lay Low,” 31, was convicted following a jury trial in January 2019 of conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of firearm, and sentenced to 420 months;

Rafael Redmond, a/k/a “Pockets,” 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 200 months;

Jennifer Logan, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and was sentenced to 180 months;

Andrew Michael Chamberlain, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 160 months;

James Lloyd, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 235 months;

Jeremy Davis, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 360 months;

Robert Pendleton, a/k/a “Bobby,” 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 100 months;

David Peeples, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months;

Terri Moore, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and was sentenced to 270 months;

Brian Lorick, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and was sentenced to 168 months;

John Phillip Drawdy, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 264 months;

Leigh Antley McCamy, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 71 months;

Blake Allen Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 188 months;

Kimberly Hartley, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 151 months;

Joseph Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and was sentenced to 60 months & 1 day;

Robert Flowers, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was sentenced to 156 months;

Jeffrey Shane Tager, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 78 months; and

Clinton French, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and was sentenced to 262 months.