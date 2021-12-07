19 South Carolinians who died in Pearl Harbor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The “day that will live in infamy” also hit home on the other side of the nation.
Almost 20 South Carolina men died in the Pearl Harbor attacks when the bombs dropped over Hawaii exactly 80 years ago.
A sculpture in Memorial Park on Hampton Street in Columbia commemorates those who were killed in the attacks, along with those who survived. While the memorial lists 25 names, some of them are linked to North Carolina and other states.
About 2,400 people, including almost 50 civilians, died in the attack. Half of those were onboard the USS Arizona, where more than 900 remained entombed to this day.
Here are the South Carolinians who died in the Pearl Harbor attacks:
Samuel Bush
Ship: USS California
Hometown: Beaufort County
Disposition: Buried/memorialized at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
Hubert Clement
Ship: USS Oklahoma
Hometown: Inman
Disposition: Missing in action/lost at sea
Carl Dorr
Ship: USS Oklahoma
Hometown: Greenville
Disposition: Missing in action/lost at sea
Benjamin Gilliard
Ship: USS Oklahoma
Hometown: Beaufort
Disposition: Buried/memorialized at Beaufort National Cemetery
Ardrey Hasty
Ship: Member of US Army Air Corps
Hometown: Richland County
Disposition: Buried/memorialized at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
Earl Hood
Ship: Member of US Army Air Corps
Hometown: Dillon
Disposition: Buried/memorialized at Florence National Cemetery
Eric Kampmeyer
Ship: USS Utah
Hometown: Charleston County
Disposition: Missing in action/lost at sea
Henry Lee
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Conway
Disposition: Unrecoverable
Wayne Lewis
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Arcadia
Disposition: Unrecoverable
Luther McBee
Ship: USS West Virginia
Hometown: Greenville
Disposition: Buried/memorialized at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery in Greenville
Frazier Mayfield
Ship: USS Nevada
Hometown: Leeds
Disposition: Buried/memorialized at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
John Mears
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Greenville
Disposition: Unrecoverable
Douglas Moore
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Anderson
Disposition: Unrecoverable
James Moore
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Anderson
Disposition: Unrecoverable
James Nations
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Pickens County
Disposition: Unrecoverable
Milton Surratt
Ship: USS Oklahoma
Hometown: Mauldin
Disposition: Missing in action/lost at sea
Broadus West
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Simpsonville
Disposition: Unrecoverable
Vernon White
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Columbia
Disposition: Unrecoverable
Jack Williams
Ship: USS Arizona
Hometown: Spartanburg
Disposition: Unrecoverable