19 South Carolinians who died in Pearl Harbor

A morning patrol boat goes past the USS Arizona Memorial before a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at Kilo Pier on December 07, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Craig T. Kojima – Pool/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The “day that will live in infamy” also hit home on the other side of the nation.

Almost 20 South Carolina men died in the Pearl Harbor attacks when the bombs dropped over Hawaii exactly 80 years ago.

A sculpture in Memorial Park on Hampton Street in Columbia commemorates those who were killed in the attacks, along with those who survived. While the memorial lists 25 names, some of them are linked to North Carolina and other states.

About 2,400 people, including almost 50 civilians, died in the attack. Half of those were onboard the USS Arizona, where more than 900 remained entombed to this day.

Here are the South Carolinians who died in the Pearl Harbor attacks:

Samuel Bush

Ship: USS California

Hometown: Beaufort County

Disposition: Buried/memorialized at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

Hubert Clement

Ship: USS Oklahoma

Hometown: Inman

Disposition: Missing in action/lost at sea

Carl Dorr

Ship: USS Oklahoma

Hometown: Greenville

Disposition: Missing in action/lost at sea

Benjamin Gilliard

Ship: USS Oklahoma

Hometown: Beaufort

Disposition: Buried/memorialized at Beaufort National Cemetery

Ardrey Hasty

Ship: Member of US Army Air Corps

Hometown: Richland County

Disposition: Buried/memorialized at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

Earl Hood

Ship: Member of US Army Air Corps

Hometown: Dillon

Disposition: Buried/memorialized at Florence National Cemetery

Eric Kampmeyer

Ship: USS Utah

Hometown: Charleston County

Disposition: Missing in action/lost at sea

Henry Lee

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Conway

Disposition: Unrecoverable

Wayne Lewis

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Arcadia

Disposition: Unrecoverable

Luther McBee

Ship: USS West Virginia

Hometown: Greenville

Disposition: Buried/memorialized at Christ Episcopal Church Cemetery in Greenville

Frazier Mayfield

Ship: USS Nevada

Hometown: Leeds

Disposition: Buried/memorialized at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

John Mears

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Greenville

Disposition: Unrecoverable

Douglas Moore

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Anderson

Disposition: Unrecoverable

James Moore

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Anderson

Disposition: Unrecoverable

James Nations

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Pickens County

Disposition: Unrecoverable

Milton Surratt

Ship: USS Oklahoma

Hometown: Mauldin

Disposition: Missing in action/lost at sea

Broadus West

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Simpsonville

Disposition: Unrecoverable

Vernon White

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Columbia

Disposition: Unrecoverable

Jack Williams

Ship: USS Arizona

Hometown: Spartanburg

Disposition: Unrecoverable