19-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was arrested Monday night shortly after a deadly shooting near St. Pauls in Robeson County, according to Chief Stephen Dollinger with St. Pauls PD.

A 43-year-old man was killed in the shooting at about 8 p.m. on Shaw Street, police said. His identity has not been released.

Dollinger said two people were shooting at each other but at this point it’s not clear why.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

