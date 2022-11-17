HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A 19-year-old Colombian immigrant was found shot to death early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found Breiner Gonzalez’s body at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Northridge Plaza shopping center after a business owner called 911, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are talking to nearby businesses to see if they have any video surveillance of the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 843-524-2777 or 843-255-3435, or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.