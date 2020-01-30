19-year-old ejected, killed after car runs off road, overturns in Robeson Co.

LUMBERTON, NC AREA (WBTW) – A 19-year-old has died after being ejected from a car that ran off the road and overturned in Robeson County.
The crash happened around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday on Lovette Road (State Road 2242) south of Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Hyundai passenger vehicle was traveling south on Lovette Rd. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, then ran off the left side of the road, went back onto to the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
NCHP identified the driver as Ameya D. Oliver, 19, of Fairmont.
