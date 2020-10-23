19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured after shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting Friday in Robeson County, according to deputies.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:51 a.m. Friday in the area of Hwy 41 and Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont. When deputies arrived, two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Takira Grissett and the 14-year-old were taken to the hospital for treatment. Grissett died before arriving at the hospital, according to deputies. The 14-year-old is expected to recover.

Justin Joseph Brown, 23, of Fairmont was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felonious restraint, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault by pointing a gun.

Brown is held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.