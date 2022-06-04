LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities in Lexington County shot and killed a 19-year-old man accused of a 2019 murder in Richland County, authorities said.

It happened about 11:20 a.m. Friday after deputies and officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to the Quail Hollow Apartments in reference to a mental health call involving a gun. A caller told authorities that a mental health patient had threatened to shoot himself and family members, deputies said.

When authorities arrived, a man ran into the woods with a handgun and then fired shots, deputies said. Multiple deputies returned fire, killing the 19-year-old man, the sheriff’s office said. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, identified as Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages, was out on bond from a 2019 murder in Richland County and was wearing an ankle monitor. Deputies said he was carrying a pistol with a high-capacity drum magazine.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said he died from multiple gunshots to his upper body.

Four sheriff’s deputies and two West Columbia officers were placed on administrative leave.

“This has been a tough day,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We have a grieving mother and family dealing with these mental issues and they’re going through a tragedy right now. These officers will never be the same. They had to dodge bullets and do their job today. That’s a lot of hurt. There are no winners here.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.