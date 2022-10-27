WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday at a park in Winston-Salem while trying to break up a fight between two other people, police said.

Police said the man was found on Waughtown Street and Reynolds Forest Drive after the fight. A bullet went through his arm and into his chest, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said officers found a dozen shell casings at Quarry Park, where the victim was hanging out with a group of friends when a fight broke out between a male and a female.

He was shot when he tried to break up the fight, according to witnesses. He drove away while the suspects continued to fire at him and then stopped at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street to call the police when he began “feeling the effects of being shot.”

The suspects reportedly left the Quarry Park area in a blue Honda sedan.

A woman’s car was shot on Marble Street, but she was not injured. The suspects also reportedly shot a house on Argonne Boulevard, and a woman inside was grazed by a bullet.

The investigation is ongoing.