ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 19-year-old was arrested Monday in Abbeville County after allegedly shooting his father.

The shooting happened Sunday on Breazeale Street near Belton after Gabriel Tyrec Jackson and his father got into an argument, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was in critical but stable condition after being taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital, deputies said.

Jackson is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center to await a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.