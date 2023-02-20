Emergency crews respond to shooting at Waffle House in Walterboro | Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A 19-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after a man was shot to death early Saturday morning at a Waffle House restaurant on Bells Highway, police said.

Jordin Glover was arrested “without incident” on Sunday, according to Walterboro police.

Emergency crews found a man lying in the doorway inside the restaurant after responding shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man had multiple wounds and not breathing. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police later said they were looking for Glover as a suspect in the shooting, and she was arrested on Sunday.