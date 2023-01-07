STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 1992 stabbing death will be the first of several cold cases that Statesville investigators will begin reviewing, city officials announced on Wednesday.

Through a team compiled of retired investigators, evidence and reports associated with specific cold cases from the area will be reviewed.

Credit: City of Statesville

The initial case went cold after investigators spoke with multiple people and were unable to identify a suspect. Officers launched a homicide investigation in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 1992, when Ethel Weaver was found stabbed to death in her bedroom at 538 Bond Street.

Officers said there were no signs of forced entry into the home.