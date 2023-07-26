CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle chase Monday night led to the arrests of four men and the seizure of marijuana with a street value of $1 million.

Deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Interdiction Team and Special Investigation Division pulled over a Chevrolet Tahoe at about 8:30 p.m. for a vehicle violation. The vehicle briefly stopped but then fled.

Deputies said the driver failed to yield to their lights and siren and traveled for several miles before losing control and crashing into a field on Green Path Road at Staton Hall Road. The driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The investigation led officers to search a warehouse and a vehicle at 7727 Plainview Highway. Collectively, the pursuit and search warrant yielded around 1,200 pounds of marijuana. Two additional suspects were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Those arrested included:

Johnel Alexander Aldaya, 35, of Raleigh, was the driver of the Tahoe, the sheriff’s office said. A secured bond was set in the amount of $1 million.

Alexander Joes Aldaya, 40, of Raleigh, was a passenger in the Tahoe, the sheriff’s office said. A secured bond was set in the amount of $750,000.

Manuel Antonio Cerrone, 30, of Garner. A secured bond was set in the amount of $750,000.

Dioelmi Lora, 35, of New Haven, Connecticut, a secured bond was set in the amount of $750,000.

Cerrone and Lora were in the warehouse when it was searched by authorities, the sheriff’s office said.