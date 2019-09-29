1st Wegmans grocery store in NC opens in Raleigh, large crowds show up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The wait is now over. The first Wegmans grocery store in North Carolina is open in Raleigh.

The opening happened Sunday morning around 7. Shoppers packed the Midtown East shopping center off Wake Towne Drive Sunday morning.

Before the sun came up, a line was seen wrapped around the building.

Law enforcement reminded drivers that the Wake Forest Road Corridor will be slow-moving for the next few days as people check out the new store.

Drivers will experience delays on surrounding roads: Six Forks Road, Wake Forest Road, Wake Towne Drive, and Industrial Drive.

A team of off-duty police officers are also on scene assisting with traffic flow.

By 2:30 p.m., traffic along Wake Forest Road was still jammed approaching the store. However, back entrances, such as along Industrial Drive, were lined with parked cars, but little traffic.

According to message boards across the area, delays are expected at least through Wednesday.

CBS 17 will continue to monitor traffic flow at Wegmans.

