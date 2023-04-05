Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

LITTLE RIVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small earthquake was recorded early Wednesday morning in western North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.1 magnitude quake hit at 4:27 a.m. about 4.8 miles southeast of Brevard, in Little River Township near Laurel Creek and DuPont State Recreational Forest.

It struck about 14.4 miles southwest of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and about 24.2 miles northwest of Berea, South Carolina.

Less than a week prior, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Greenback, Tennessee, about 15 miles from the North Carolina border.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Wednesday’s earthquake occurred at a depth of about 3.1 miles.