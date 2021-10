Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake early Sunday morning.

The earthquake took place about 4:23 a.m. north of Jenkinsville South Carolina, according to the USGS. Jenkinsville is in Fairfield County.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted an earthquake map with the information from the USGS Sunday morning.

Anyone who thinks they felt the earthquake can report it on the USGS website.