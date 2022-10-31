ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded Sunday night in Kershaw County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It occurred at 9:33 p.m. about 3.7 miles east of Elgin at a depth of about 1.9 miles, the USGS said.

Some people replying to a Tweet by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported feeling the quake and said they thought it was thunder. Generally, quakes the size of the one recorded on Sunday do not cause any damage to buildings and are felt only slightly by some people.

South Carolina is no stranger to earthquake activity. Since December 2021, dozens of earthquakes have been recorded near the Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles northeast of Columbia.

In June a 3.6 magnitude earthquake was centered near Elgin, about 19 miles northeast of Columbia, and in late August, the USGS issued a rare earthquake advisory for the state.