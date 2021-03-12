2 accused of child sex crimes while babysitting in SC were caught on social media; more victims feared

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man and woman in South Carolina are accused of sex crimes involving young children after a graphic video appeared on social media and deputies believe there may be more victims.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip from a social media platform about a video which had been flagged by the company containing graphic material involving three young children performing sex acts on an adult.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to identify one of the children in the video and learned that it happened at a Greenville County apartment complex.

The victims were around four or five-years-old, according to investigators.

Deputies said the suspects, 23-year-old Donovan Williams and 22-year-old Brooke Schmitz, committed sex crimes against multiple children by offering child homecare services to parents in need of a babysitter.

Investigators said they were able to identify and make contact with some of the victims’ parents to notify them but believe there may be more victims.

Williams and Schmitz have each been charged with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have had contact with the pair concerning watching their children to call 864-467-4704 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.