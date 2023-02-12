GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Graham Police Department arrested two men during a child exploitation investigation this week, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

Investigators said suspects, Cody Allen Blackwell, 28, of Graham, and Ryan Christopher Plumley, 28, of Burlington, had child pornographic material and disseminated the material on social media.

No local children have been identified as victims in these cases.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Blackwell. He was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is held on a $100,000.00 secured bond.

On Thursday, detectives arrested Plumley. Plumbley was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Plumley posted a $50,000 secured bond.