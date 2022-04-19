DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were killed Monday afternoon in a house fire in Cooleemee, North Carolina.

Two adults and two children died in the fire, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman said Monday night during a news conference. The adult victims were a man and a woman, and the children are estimated to be between the ages of four and eight months.

The fire started around 2:14 p.m. on Junction Road and was under control at 3 p.m. The state fire marshal’s office was called to the scene.

Deputies said a bystander went to the Cooleemee Fire Department and told firefighters the house was on fire.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the cause of death.