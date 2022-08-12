OLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults died and two children were among three people injured in a head-on wreck early Thursday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. along Olivia Road near Underwood Drive, which is about three miles south of Sanford just inside Harnett County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac Bonneville, according to Trooper J.N. Collinsworth.

Two adults in the Pontiac died. Three people in the wreck were injured — with two of those being children, Collinsworth said.

Of the three injured, one was flown to WakeMed for treatment while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital in ambulances.

Two people involved in the wreck had to be extricated after they were pinned in a car, Collinstowrth said.