FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are hurt after an early morning house fire Sunday, according to officials.

Crews were called at about 5:30 a.m. to the scene at 1508 Lyon Road to find heavy fire showing from the home.

Two people were airlifted to a hospital with significant injuries, according to reports.

Police were also seen with fire crews on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.