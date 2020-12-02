2 arrested, 1 wanted after Robeson County robbery

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and a third person is wanted after a robbery Friday in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, a person arrived at Maxton Rescue after being assaulted and robbed by two people, deputies said. The victim said he was robbed for guns, money, and jewelry.

The investigation lead to a search at a home on Jack’s Drive, according to deputies. Deputies found and seized a gun, ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Jock Lamar Clark, 29, of Maxton, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, larceny of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Clark is held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $336,000 secured bond.

Clark was convicted on July 25, 2017 of discharging a firearm into occupied property, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, drug possession, and common law robbery, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS).

Clark was released from prison March 6 and is on parole until March 2021, according to NCDPS.

Craig Harris, 30, of Maxton, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Harris is held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

Sikia Artis Jr., 27, of Maxton is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, and larceny of a firearm.

Anyone with information about Artis or the robbery is asked to call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.