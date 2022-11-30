SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two men were arrested and a third man is wanted after a pursuit Monday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Gang Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 11:30 a.m. after a silver 2013 Dodge Ram crossed the center line into the median and continued to travel on E. Blackstock Road.

When the vehicle did not stop, a pursuit began.

The vehicle then turned into the Dorman Centre and then back out on Highway 29 where they drove into oncoming traffic. That is when the sheriff’s office stopped the pursuit as the vehicle was headed toward an intersection at Briarwood Road with stopped traffic.

Shaiheem Bobo (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office) Tevin Humphries (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Deputies said the suspect locked up the brakes and the vehicle began to slide into a guard rail on the right side of the road.

The sheriff’s office said three men got out of the vehicle and ran toward Briarwood Road.

Deputies took the driver, Shaiheem Bobo, 29, of Spartanburg, into custody after a short foot chase.

The other suspect, Tevin Humphries, 29, of Spartanburg, attempted to gain access to a passing vehicle before jumping on the hood of the vehicle.

Deputies took Humphries into custody before he could gain access to the vehicle.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit said that the owner of the vehicle Humphries attempted to access should contact any member of the gang unit at 864-503-4589.

Both men were taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where they have since bonded out.