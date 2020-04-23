2 arrested, 1 wanted in Robeson Co. armed robbery

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people, including a juvenile, were charged Wednesday in a robbery that took place April 14 on Oxendine Rd. in Pembroke, and one man is still wanted.

$15,000 in property was stolen during the armed robbery, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas James Cunningham, 29, of Pembroke is charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second degree kidnapping.

Stevie Ray Chavis, 23, and a 16-year-old juvenile, both of Maxton are charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second degree kidnapping.

Cunningham is in custody in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond. Chavis is still wanted.

The juvenile is currently held in Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and more arrests are likely.

Anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of Chavis is asked to call the Robeson County Detention Center at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.