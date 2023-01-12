SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after allegedly damaging two Confederate gravesites in Lowgap in Surry County, according to authorities.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after someone called in to report the damage on Dec. 7. A deputy found the damaged gravesites and tools used to damage them.

The cemetery is about a quarter-mile off the highway on Hanner Way.

Travis William Barker and Tina Louise Lowe were identified as suspects and charged with felony disturbing a grave marker. Lowe was arrested on Dec. 8, while Barker was arrested on Jan. 6 by Dobson police.