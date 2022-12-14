MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man was accused of fraud after taking deposits for a refrigerator he had listed on Facebook Marketplace but never showing up to deliver it, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began after a 911 caller reported being the victim of fraud while trying to buy the fridge from 27-year-old Cody Sterling.

Detectives said Sterling was actively advertising a refrigerator on Facebook Marketplace and scamming potential buyers by taking “deposits” upfront using online payments.

Sterling would then never meet the buyers to deliver the item, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the man was arrested when he showed up to collect another deposit but was instead met by deputies.

Deputies also arrested Sterling’s driver, identified as 41-year-old David Webb. Authorities said Webb is a registered sex offender and had outstanding warrants for his arrest related to sex offender registry violations.

Sterling was charged with one count of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and was issued a $1,500 bond.

Webb was issued a $5,000 bond.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Sterling’s alleged fraud is asked to call the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-2789.