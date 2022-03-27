WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division say that they have arrested two men in connection with the shooting that injured a Winston-Salem Firefighter and another man.

The shooting reportedly happened at 2:26 p.m. at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Rd.

Both victims were hospitalized. Police say the firefighter, later identified as Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt, 29, is in stable condition, and the other victim, later identified as a 41-year-old man, is also in stable condition.

Police say that Flynt was on-duty and with a group of firefighters who were eating outdoors when the shooting happened, and the other victim was leaving the restaurant after having picked up food.

According to investigators, a blue-colored passenger car entered the restaurant’s parking lot, and some of the occupants of that vehicle opened fire on the patrons of the business.

Detectives say that at least two firearms were discharged from the car.

Investigators say they are working to determine if the victims were the intended targets of the assault or collateral injuries suffered during an assault on another person(s) at the restaurant.

Yesterday’s events have been shocking to the Flynt family, the community, and the Fire Service family. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders who were present and responded to the scene to render aid to Ross and others who were injured during yesterday’s event. Additionally, we extend our appreciation to the medical staff at Atrium Baptist Medical Center who continue to provide care to Ross’s injuries. The Walkertown Fire Department would also like to convey our positive thoughts and prayers to all who were impacted by the incident, especially for the speedy recovery of Chief Flynt and the second individual who was injured during this tragedy Walkertown Fire Department

Flynt has been simultaneously acting as part-time chief of the Walkertown Fire Department since April 6, 2021. He began his career as a firefighter at the young age of 14 as a junior firefighter.



Police say that they have arrested Elijah Tyshawn Staton,18, of High Point and Kristan Jevon Allen, 21, of Winston-Salem.

Staton (above), Allen (below)

Allen is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, trafficking an opium or heroin by possession, trafficking an opium or heroin by transport, possession with an intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Staton is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

Allan has received a $250,000 secured bond with a scheduled court date of March 28.

Staton has received a $151,000 secured bond also with a scheduled court date of March 28.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be given anonymously.