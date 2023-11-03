BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people have been arrested after a man was attacked and killed Tuesday by two pit bulls in Moncks Corner.

Shannan McCrackin, 45, and Kenneth Swayne, 44, both of Goose Creek, are charged in the death of David Eller, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said. Eller died at the scene after he was attacked on Ayers Drive, deputies said.

Officials said the attack was a result of the two pit bulls not being properly contained.

“This was a vicious attack on an unsuspecting victim, and this should have never occurred.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “If the owner of the dogs would have taken the proper responsibility for the safekeeping of the animals, the attack could have been prevented.”

McCrackin is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of dangerous animals unconfined on premises. Swayne is charged with two counts of dangerous animals unconfined on premises.

Swayne was given bonds totaling $20,000, and McCrackin was given bonds totaling $45,000.