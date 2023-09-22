FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Two men are facing charges for allegedly killing a seagull on Folly Beach and recording the attack on a cellphone.

Folly Beach police responded on Sept. 16 to E. Ashley Avenue and met with a person who witnessed the alleged incident.

According to an incident report, a video reviewed by the officer reportedly showed the individual, Sebastian Whitesock, 20, throwing a large stick and hitting the seagull, which caused the bird to fall. Whitesock is then seen walking over and “jumping for joy” before smashing the seagull with the stick.

Families were present on the beach when the incident occurred, according to the report.

Whitesock, who police say admitted to hitting and killing the seagull, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious injury to animals and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police later obtained a warrant and arrested Whitesock’s friend, Braden Durst, 19, on a charge of ill-treatment to animals (torture) for recording the attack.