BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men were arrested Monday in Gaston County in connection with the death of a young girl who authorities said died from a “probable drug overdose.”

Authorities charged Nicholas Ivey, 19, of Spindale, and Deontae Miller, 24, of Rutherfordton, who they said supplied fentanyl pills that caused the girl to die in September, police said.

They are charged with death by distribution, felony conspiracy and felony conspiracy to sell/ deliver Schedule II controlled substances.

Police said the incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 26 in the 800 block of Kiser Road near Dameron Road where officers were called to investigate an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they found the girl dead from a ‘probable drug overdose.’

The suspects were arrested on Monday and were being held in the Gaston County jail after receiving $500,000 secured bonds.