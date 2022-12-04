IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing multiple charges following a drug bust during a traffic stop on Interstate 77 in Iredell County, North Carolina this week, the ICSO said.

The incident happened Tuesday on I-77 at mile marker 55. The vehicle was pulled over for violating a traffic law, deputies said.

During the traffic stop, ICE team deputies searched the vehicle. A large suitcase and a large bag were located in the trunk that contained over 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana, they said.

The street value of the high-grade marijuana is estimated at $378,876, the ICSO said.

The driver of the vehicle, Randy Diaz Fonseca, 34, and the passenger, Luis Miguel Vazquez, 25, both told deputies that they were traveling from Michigan to Florida.

Fonseca and Vazquez were transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where they were charged with felony trafficking by marijuana possession, felony trafficking by marijuana transport, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Both were issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Both men are being held on a federal detainer due to their immigration status, the ICSO said.