FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested and charged in an assault that occurred before a deadly shootout between rival motorcycle gangs in Fayetteville, police said.

On Saturday, March 19, police were called to the Exxon at 1717 Owen Drive in reference to a disturbance. Responding officers learned an assault occurred at the location but no one involved was at the scene, police said.

The assault at the gas station was between rival biker gangs, Fayetteville police investigators determined.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the assault.

Dalton Emmanuel Laperriere, 26, of Clayton, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

Laperriere received a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Kerry Helms Lawing, 49, of Fayetteville also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

Lawing received a $25,000 secured bond and currently remains in the Cumberland County Jail.

Later that same night, police responded to the Baymont Ramada, located at 1707 Owen Drive, just after 8:50 p.m.

A shooting occurred at that location leaving three dead.

William Franklin Davis Sr., 42, of Fayetteville, died at the scene.

Keith Allan Dickey, 37, of Lumber Bridge, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Donald Dillenbeck, 49, of Vestal, New York, was also taken to the hospital and later died.

Three others were injured in the shooting and were treated at the hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the Hells Angels, Red Devils, Infamous Ryders and La Familia motorcycle gangs were involved.

The investigation into the assault and the shootings remain under investigation by local and federal agencies.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.